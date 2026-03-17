BMW took an April Fool’s joke and now it races at the Nürburgring

Some April Fool’s jokes age badly. Others get a factory build slot, an FIA homologation, and four works drivers. BMW just delivered the punchline nobody saw coming. It started on social media in 2025, a gag post about a racing M3 Touring that racked up over a million views before anyone had their morning coffee.

BMW M Motorsport watched the numbers climb, skipped the part where a corporate committee files the idea under “fan entertainment” and called the engineers instead. Eight months later, the BMW M3 Touring 24H is real, homologated for the Nürburgring, and ready to race. The internet asked for it. BMW built it.

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, put it plainly: nothing like this had ever existed inside the Munich racing department. And that’s saying something, because BMW M has been building improbable machines since before improbable was fashionable. Taking a station wagon and pointing it at the Nordschleife with genuine competitive intent is the kind of decision that sounds insane in a boardroom and brilliant on the banking at Kesselchen.

The mechanical foundation is anything but improvised. The M3 Touring 24H is built directly on the M4 GT3 EVO platform, sharing its core technical specifications with the proven race car. The Touring body adds 200 millimeters in length and 32 in height compared to the coupe. Performance figures remain firmly at the sharp end of the field, according to works driver Jens Klingmann, who will share the wheel with Ugo de Wilde, Connor De Phillippi, and Neil Verhagen.

Schubert Motorsport, a team that knows the Green Hell the way most people know their commute, handles the sporting operation. The entry slot is class SPX. Yokohama developed dedicated tires for the project, because apparently the standard catalogue doesn’t cover “estate car at racing speeds on 25 kilometers of public road”.

The race debut is scheduled for the second NLS round, a warm-up act before the main event in May, the 24-hour race that gives this car its name. And on the bodywork, in a detail that closes the loop with surgical precision, BMW printed the actual comments left by fans when the original concept dropped. The ones who thought it was a joke.