BMW promises the electric M3 won’t wear a another green badge

BMW M division boss Frank van Meel recently took the stage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to deliver a direct, no-nonsense message to anxious forum gearheads: the upcoming electric M3 will not be saddled with a clumsy, apologetic badge. There will be no “iM3” or “EM3” logo designed to cushion the blow for purists grieving the loss of combustion.

It will simply be called the M3, because apparently, Munich believes thirty-nine years of legendary motorsport heritage can be successfully copy-pasted into a battery-electric platform without anyone noticing the missing exhaust notes. According to Van Meel, whether it has four, six, or eight cylinders, or now, a massive battery pack, an M3 is an M3. Period.

With the production version of the electric M Concept Neue Klasse slated for a 2026 release, BMW’s marketing department is busy spinning a beautiful tale of “coexistence” between electric and internal combustion models. It is a comforting narrative, right up until you look at Munich’s actual production schedules.

The current gas-powered G80 M3 is set to slide into retirement next year, while its inline-six successor, the G84, isn’t scheduled to arrive until 2028. This leaves a massive, twelve-month gap where the electric M3 will be the only option on the dealership floor. It is a brilliant corporate strategy: forcing coexistence by making the electric version the only choice for an entire year.

Meanwhile, BMW is transforming the 3 Series lineup into an overstuffed tasting menu. To appease those who refuse to plug in, Van Meel confirmed a new-generation M Performance model, almost certainly the M350 xDrive, which BMW USA hilariously leaked earlier this year. This mid-tier option will carry the B58 engine, leaving the coveted S58 powerplant exclusively for the high-end purists.

For those transitioning to electricity but not quite ready for the full-fat M, a rumored i3 M60 xDrive will likely bridge the gap. As for a new M3 Touring to satisfy long-roof enthusiasts? Munich remains completely silent.