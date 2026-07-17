BMW prepares the i3 Touring as new render previews the electric wagon

BMW has begun testing prototypes of the new i3 Touring on public roads, marking the first fully electric wagon developed on the Neue Klasse platform. The automaker has directly confirmed the model and plans to build it at its Munich plant, although it has not yet announced an official unveiling date. Current information points to a possible 2027 arrival, following the start of i3 sedan production scheduled for August 2026.

BMW i3 Touring moves closer to debut as the electric 3 Series wagon hits the road

The vehicles photographed during testing now carry camouflage mainly around the front and rear, leaving much of the body visible. The nose follows the same design direction as the four-door i3, while the roof extends toward the tailgate and changes the shape of the rear side windows to create more cargo space.

The prototype also retains the pronounced wheel arches and horizontal lighting signature introduced by the sedan, although BMW continues to hide several details at the rear. The company has not revealed the cargo capacity or confirmed whether the rear window will open separately, a popular feature on previous 3 Series Touring generations that could return on the new electric model.

Andrei Avarvarii used the spy photographs to create a rendering of the car in Toronto Red. His interpretation keeps the sedan’s front end largely unchanged and imagines a more upright rear section with a large tailgate and lighting units similar to those BMW has already shown.

BMW has not yet announced the motors, battery capacity, or range of the i3 Touring. The 50 xDrive currently appears the most likely launch version because BMW chose the same configuration for the sedan’s debut. In that model, two electric motors produce a combined 469 hp and 645 Nm of torque.

The four-door i3 uses the 800-volt electrical architecture from BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, supports DC fast charging at up to 400 kW, and can travel as far as 900 kilometers on the WLTP cycle.

The Touring body should add a small amount of weight and reduce aerodynamic efficiency, making a slightly shorter range likely compared with the equivalent sedan. BMW will reveal the final figures and complete version lineup at the official presentation.

The prototype photographs already show that BMW wants to offer a more spacious alternative to the i3 sedan without forcing customers to move to the iX3 SUV.