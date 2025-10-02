BMW North America’s stellar 2025: double-digit growth continues

BMW of North America has released its third-quarter 2025 sales figures, showing strong momentum for both BMW and MINI in the US market. The numbers highlight an impressive performance for the Munich brand.

BMW delivered 96,886 vehicles, a 24% increase compared to the 78,128 units sold in the same period of 2024. Year-to-date deliveries now total 275,385 units, representing an 8.5% growth over the 253,840 vehicles sold during the first nine months of last year. Breaking down the product mix, growth was broad-based. Passenger cars accounted for 42,035 sales, up 19.1%, while light trucks, including SUVs and crossovers, surged by 28.1%, with 54,851 deliveries.

“BMW customers remain highly enthusiastic about our diverse lineup and wide range of powertrains”, said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO of BMW North America. “Together with our dealer partners, we are on track to close 2025 in a strong position, aiming to surpass last year’s all-time US sales record.

Electrified mobility continues to play a central role. Nearly 20% of BMW’s US sales in the first nine months of 2025 came from BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrids). Still, Q3 results showed a slight dip: 16,096 electrified vehicles versus 16,557 in the same quarter of 2024, marking a 2.8% decline. Despite this, demand remains robust as BMW expands its lineup, with the upcoming Neue Klasse models expected to further boost EV and hybrid sales.

Meanwhile, MINI posted even stronger gains. The brand sold 7,270 vehicles in Q3 2025, a 37.6% jump compared to the 5,284 sold in the third quarter of 2024. Year-to-date, MINI has delivered 21,862 units, up 24.6% from the 17,551 sold during the same period last year. This growth is credited to a fully refreshed product portfolio, including electrified options and updated design across the lineup, making MINI more competitive and appealing to U.S. consumers.