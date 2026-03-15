BMW M4 Competition gets the “pickup treatment” nobody asked for

BMW drew a line with the M4 Competition. DinMann, a California-based tuner with a precise appetite for excess, looked at that line, nodded politely, and stepped right over it.

The result is the M4 Maloo, a high-performance pickup built from a brand-new BMW M4 Competition. Not a salvage title, not a crash survivor given a second life through creative bodywork. A factory-fresh car, purchased from a dealership, then surgically transformed into something Munich’s product planning department has definitely not added to its roadmap.

From the front, nothing gives it away. The XXL kidney grille, the one BMW imposed on the world, sits exactly where it always has. Walk around to the side, and the project reveals its true nature. DinMann cut the roofline at the midpoint and redesigned the entire rear end to pickup proportions. Extensive carbon fiber work throughout, inside and out, keeps the structure light and gives the $145,000 asking price at least partial justification.

The engine of this poor little BMW, predictably, wasn’t left alone either. The M4 Competition’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six produces 510 HP in stock form, a number that apparently failed to satisfy. A revised exhaust system, updated turbocharger, and a recalibrated ECU followed. Exact output figures remain undisclosed, which is the tuner’s way of saying “trust the process”.

The shocking M4 Maloo is now on the market with 7,500 miles on the clock, just over 12,000 km, at $145,000, roughly €125,500 at current exchange rates. That’s the cost of convincing a German sports car it always wanted to haul things.

Americans have always had a soft spot for extreme automotive hybridization. In California, where the boundary between tuning and art has been blurry since before anyone thought to draw it, the absurd BMW M4 Maloo doesn’t feel like a provocation. It feels almost inevitable.