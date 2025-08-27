BMW M3 Touring in the US? The EU-US deal could make it real

In recent days, the automotive world has been shaken by news that could radically change the landscape of imports between the United States and the European Union. Among the many points included in a joint statement published on August 21 on the official White House website, one stands out in particular: a clause that could open new opportunities for enthusiasts of sports cars and models previously out of reach.

The document outlines a new trade framework between the two powers, touching on multiple sectors, from defense to infrastructure. Yet, the spotlight quickly shifted to Article 8, which specifically addresses automobiles. In this section, Washington and Brussels declare their intention to “mutually accept and recognize each other’s standards” regarding vehicles.

A short statement, but one that has sparked excitement and hope among collectors and drivers. The most immediate interpretation is clear: cars designed and homologated for the European market could be sold freely in the United States, and vice versa. This would effectively remove the barriers that have long prevented iconic models from crossing the Atlantic, from manual-transmission BMWs to powerful diesel variants never officially sold in America.

For fans of the M3 Touring, this could finally mean seeing their dream car legally available on US soil. Of course, plenty of questions remain unanswered. It’s unclear whether the measure applies only to newly manufactured vehicles or if it could also extend to used cars. What will happen to the so-called 25-Year Rule, which currently allows Americans to import older models regardless of federal safety standards? Will US dealerships be able to sell European-only variants directly? And, most importantly: when will this agreement actually take effect?

For now, industry experts warn that the language may have been deliberately vague, hinting more at future cooperation than at an immediate overhaul. Still, the mere possibility of legally ordering a dream car from across the Atlantic has already fueled plenty of excitement among enthusiasts. Until further clarifications are provided, hope and skepticism will coexist. But if even part of this vision becomes reality, the global automotive market could be on the verge of a historic transformation.