BMW flips the switch, granting access to 25,000 Tesla plugs

BMW has expanded charging access for its fleet of electric vehicles by officially granting compatibility with the Tesla Supercharger network in the US. Effective immediately, BMW drivers gain access to over 2,000 Tesla stations and 25,000 individual Superchargers, effectively doubling the brand’s reach and cementing the industry’s decisive shift toward the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

This integration is a win for BMW owners, who now have access to a staggering 180,000 public charging points across North America when combining Tesla with existing partnerships like Electrify America, ChargePoint, and EVgo. All supported stations are helpfully displayed within the car’s navigation system and the My BMW App via Shell Recharge.

The transition to the Tesla plugs happens in two phases. For the latest generation of BMW EVs (including the i4, i5, i7, and iX), an external CCS-to-NACS adapter is required. BMW has promised to sell its own approved adapters as accessories starting in the second quarter of 2026. Older models, such as the venerable i3, can utilize the small but growing number of Tesla Magic Dock stations, which feature an integrated adapter and require no extra hardware.However, the future is adapter-free.

As previously announced, BMW is fully committing to the NACS standard, with native NACS ports set to be integrated into new vehicles starting in 2026. The shift will begin with the i5 M60 and rapidly expand to subsequent models, including the next-generation iX3.

For maximum convenience, compatible BMW vehicles now support Plug & Charge at Tesla Superchargers. This means no fumbling with apps or credit cards, charging sessions can initiate automatically. Pricing will adhere to the standard Tesla rate for non-Tesla vehicles, processed seamlessly through the customer’s Shell Recharge account linked in the My BMW App. The bold move confirms that when it comes to charging infrastructure, BMW is ready to play ball with the dominant player.