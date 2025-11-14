Volkswagen drivers can now charge on the Tesla Supercharger network

In a move that sends tremors of relief through the Volkswagen EV community, the German automaker has officially secured access to the expansive Tesla Supercharger network. Starting November 18, 2025, owners of models like the ID.4 and ID.Buzz will gain entry to the previously exclusive club of fast-charging convenience, effectively ending a long-standing point of EV envy.

However, joining the party requires a small, but necessary, concession to the “dongle life”. To bridge the gap between their existing Combined Charging System (CCS) port and Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), Volkswagen will sell a proprietary adapter. For 2025 model year owners, this piece of crucial plastic will cost $200, though a generous $100 discount cuts the price in half. Thankfully, Volkswagen will spare future buyers the hassle. All 2026 Volkswagen electric vehicles will come equipped with the adapter as standard.

This vast expansion is a game-changer for Volkswagen’s burgeoning EV adoption. Petar Danilovic, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen of America, hailed the news, noting that the move grants Volkswagen owners access to over 25,000 DC fast-charging ports on the Tesla Supercharger network, in addition to the existing 5,000+ ports on the Electrify America network.

This drastically increases the reliability of long-distance EV travel and provides a crucial backup for those who rely on public charging. It is important to note, with a slight groan of technical frustration, that this adapter is strictly for Level 3 DC fast chargers. Your Level 1 or 2 AC home charger remains stubbornly incompatible.

The integration extends beyond just the physical connection. Volkswagen EV owners will be able to utilize the intuitive Tesla App to locate stations, and streamline the payment process. This seamless digital and physical access fundamentally changes the ownership experience, replacing range anxiety with the newfound confidence of knowing America’s largest EV charging infrastructure is finally open for business.