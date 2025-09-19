BMW iX3: coming soon in New York the zero-emission SUV poised to conquer America

BMW is preparing to take a bold step in the global EV market with the new iX3, a fully electric SUV that embodies the brand’s vision of sustainable mobility. Mass production will begin by the end of next month, though Europe will be the first region to receive the model. For North America, BMW has confirmed that the iX3 will arrive next summer as an official 2027 model.

The US debut is scheduled for September 21 in New York City, during an exclusive showcase at the Bathhouse Studios. The event will highlight BMW’s dedication to responsible innovation and feature Joachim Post, Head of Development, who described the iX3 as a new industry benchmark.

That statement is well supported: never before has BMW integrated so much advanced technology into a production vehicle while emphasizing environmental responsibility. The high-voltage battery is built with 50% secondary materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, supplemented by recycled ocean plastics and secondary aluminum used for key components including wheel supports and bearings.

The supply chain has been redesigned with decarbonization in mind, and the SUV is assembled at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary, a facility powered entirely by renewables and operating without oil or gas. Each vehicle leaves the factory with just 0.1 tons of CO2 emissions. When it comes to lifecycle emissions, BMW estimates that the iX3 50 xDrive offsets the footprint of a comparable combustion SUV after about 13,300 miles if charged using Europe’s current energy mix, or just 10,800 miles when powered exclusively by renewable energy.

For US buyers, the iX3 50 xDrive will launch with a starting price of just under $60,000 and an estimated range of roughly 400 miles. A more affordable variant, the iX3 40 xDrive, will follow, priced below $55,000 and offering more than 300 miles of driving range.

Beyond its specs, the iX3 stands as one of the most promising EVs of its generation and lays the groundwork for the next BMW i3 sedan, which will also include a wagon version. Only the sedan will reach the US market, with production of both the iX3 and the i3 for North America handled at BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico starting in 2027.