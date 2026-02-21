Autonomous ambitions? New York isn’t ready for robots

So, Waymo wanted to conquer the Empire State with its fleet of autonomous ghosts, dreaming of a world where New York’s chaotic traffic is managed by silicon instead of caffeine-fueled humans. It was a beautiful, tech-utopian vision. Until Governor Kathy Hochul decided to pull the emergency brake. The Governor officially withdrew the proposal that would have paved the legal road for autonomous taxis to roam freely outside NYC.

The culprit? A dusty, old-school rule that says drivers must keep at least one hand on the steering wheel at all times. In an era where we’re obsessed with AI and Mars colonies, the tech giants are being defeated by a regulation that sounds like it was written for a 1920s Ford Model T. The mood at Waymo HQ is likely less “celebratory champagne” and more “overheated processor”.

Governor Hochul’s spokesperson, Sean Butler, essentially told the autonomous industry that nobody was actually invited to this robot party. Without “sufficient support”, the bill died in the cradle. Waymo, predictably, expressed its “disappointment”, claiming thousands of New Yorkers are dying for the “privacy and comfort” of a car that drives itself. Sure, because if there’s one thing New Yorkers are known for.

For now, the commercial expansion is dead in the water. Companies can still beg for exemptions under a “rigorous” pilot program to do some “research”, but making a single dime off a driverless ride? Forget about it.

While Waymo flexes its muscles in Phoenix and LA, New York remains a fortress of tradition. We’re told the “future is autonomous”, but in New York, the future still requires a human hand on the wheel. Waymo says they’re “committed” to fighting on, but for now, the robots will have to keep their sensors off our suburbs. In the clash between high-tech arrogance and iron-clad bureaucracy, the bureaucracy just won by a landslide.