Audi’s 2027 lineup drops the sales figures and pumps up the price tags

Audi has found a brilliant way to handle dropping sales figures: simply stop talking about them and hire Morgan Freeman instead. Rather than releasing what are almost certainly embarrassing second-quarter and first-half delivery results, the brand has unleashed a wave of PR smoke and mirrors. Between World Cup hype featuring MLS midfielder Diego Luna, a renewed multiyear deal with Inter Miami CF, and Freeman narrating the 2026 Q3 launch alongside Chase Infiniti, Audi is working overtime to redirect the spotlight. Underneath the celebrity glitz, the actual news for the 2027 model year consists of minor evolutionary tweaks and some heavy pricing updates.

To its credit, Audi is finally throwing American buyers a bone by making its adaptive driving beam (ADB) Digital Matrix LED headlights legal in North America. We also get a sneak peek at the upcoming Q9 three-row crossover interior and the third-generation Q7.

To sweeten the deal on the rest of the lineup, Audi promises a “more cohesive user experience” and “simplified packaging”. There is also Sound Enhancement Plus for the Bang & Olufsen or Sonos audio systems across most models (excluding the e-tron GT, Q8, and A8), promising deeper bass and frequency restoration to help drown out the sound of depreciating sales. Every purchase still includes the Audi Signature Care program, covering scheduled maintenance for three years or 30,000 miles, plus a single, solitary brake fluid service.

The real substance, however, is found on the window stickers. Entry into the 2027 Audi family starts with the A5 at $50,400, climbing to $63,600 for the punchier S5, plus a mandatory $1,295 destination fee. The gas-powered A6 sedan stands at $64,900, while the electric shift brings the A6 Sportback e-tron RWD to $66,700, the quattro version to $68,700, and the S6 Sportback e-tron to $79,600. For traditionalists, the near-extinct A8 L flagship holds the line at $95,100, while the twin-turbo V8 S8 demands $130,000.

On the high-riding crossover front, the entry-level Q3 S line quattro kicks off at $44,400, followed by the fresh Q6 e-tron bridging the $64,500 to $79,000 gap. The flagship Q8 ranges from $76,900 up to a staggering $139,700 for the 631-horsepower RS Q8 performance. And if you really want to help Audi’s bottom line, the 912-horsepower 2027 RS e-tron GT tops the hierarchy at a cool $170,500.