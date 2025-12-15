0
Audi, the road-legal EV concept that foreshadows the brand’s future

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
December 15, 2025
Audi Concept C

The Audi Concept C, unveiled at the IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Munich, is a show car that defies its status. First, and most importantly, this striking, futuristic vehicle is actually road-legal, meaning Audi engineers literally took it out on public streets for testing and cinematic video shoots. Second, it’s a direct preview of a forthcoming production electric vehicle that will feature Porsche DNA. Finally, it provides a glimpse into the contentious future design language of the four rings brand.

That last part is where the debate begins. While the Concept C looks phenomenal in professional photos, drawing inspiration from driver-focused models like the discontinued TT and R8 supercar, it embodies a polarizing aesthetic shift. Think of it as Audi’s answer to BMW’s Neue Klasse, impressive to the general public, but likely to cause historical enthusiasts to wince.

Audi Concept C

The style itself is dramatic: a tall, remarkably narrow interpretation of the traditional Audi grille, razor-thin headlights, aggressive vertical air intakes, muscular wheel arches, and extremely thick rear pillars framing a tiny rear window. The back end finishes the look with slim taillights and a pronounced, diffuser-like element.

Inside, the cabin is minimal, focusing on a screen behind the steering wheel and a central dashboard display. However, there’s hope for sanity. We suspect the production version will ditch the current trend of frustrating touch-sensitive buttons for physical controls. After all, Volkswagen has finally realized that fumbling for a digital slider while driving is objectively worse than pressing a real button.

Audi Concept C

Underneath the controversial skin, the production version of the Audi Concept C is expected to utilize the same high-performance components as the upcoming electric Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster. This means the production EV should feature Rear-Wheel Drive on lower trims and dual-motor, All-Wheel Drive setups on higher-spec variants. Anyway, the fact that the Concept C has been spotted driving around Fussen, Germany, confirms that Audi’s electric, Porsche-infused future is rapidly approaching.