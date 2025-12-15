Audi, the road-legal EV concept that foreshadows the brand’s future

The Audi Concept C, unveiled at the IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Munich, is a show car that defies its status. First, and most importantly, this striking, futuristic vehicle is actually road-legal, meaning Audi engineers literally took it out on public streets for testing and cinematic video shoots. Second, it’s a direct preview of a forthcoming production electric vehicle that will feature Porsche DNA. Finally, it provides a glimpse into the contentious future design language of the four rings brand.

That last part is where the debate begins. While the Concept C looks phenomenal in professional photos, drawing inspiration from driver-focused models like the discontinued TT and R8 supercar, it embodies a polarizing aesthetic shift. Think of it as Audi’s answer to BMW’s Neue Klasse, impressive to the general public, but likely to cause historical enthusiasts to wince.

The style itself is dramatic: a tall, remarkably narrow interpretation of the traditional Audi grille, razor-thin headlights, aggressive vertical air intakes, muscular wheel arches, and extremely thick rear pillars framing a tiny rear window. The back end finishes the look with slim taillights and a pronounced, diffuser-like element.

Inside, the cabin is minimal, focusing on a screen behind the steering wheel and a central dashboard display. However, there’s hope for sanity. We suspect the production version will ditch the current trend of frustrating touch-sensitive buttons for physical controls. After all, Volkswagen has finally realized that fumbling for a digital slider while driving is objectively worse than pressing a real button.

Underneath the controversial skin, the production version of the Audi Concept C is expected to utilize the same high-performance components as the upcoming electric Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster. This means the production EV should feature Rear-Wheel Drive on lower trims and dual-motor, All-Wheel Drive setups on higher-spec variants. Anyway, the fact that the Concept C has been spotted driving around Fussen, Germany, confirms that Audi’s electric, Porsche-infused future is rapidly approaching.