Audi SQ9 debuts as the brand’s new flagship SUV with twin-turbo V8 power and advanced technology

Audi has transformed its new three-row flagship into a performance SUV with the 2027 SQ9, combining a 591-horsepower twin-turbo V8 with seating for up to seven passengers. U.S. pricing starts at $118,000 before the $1,395 destination charge, while customer deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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Audi SQ9 debuts with 591 hp and a $118,000 starting price

The revised 4.0-liter V8 produces 590 lb-ft of torque and sends the SQ9 from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. Audi also preserves a 7,700-pound towing capacity, giving the SUV enough strength to pull a boat or a substantial trailer without sacrificing its high-performance character.

A rear-biased quattro system helps the SQ9 feel more agile than its size suggests. An electromechanical clutch controls torque distribution between the axles and can send nearly all available power toward the rear when conditions allow. An electronically controlled rear differential and brake-based torque vectoring further sharpen cornering response and improve traction under acceleration.

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Standard 22-inch wheels use wider rear tires, while an available 23-inch setup adds summer rubber for drivers seeking sharper handling. Adaptive air suspension provides about 3.5 inches of ride-height adjustment and up to 10 inches of ground clearance in Lift mode. Rear-wheel steering improves maneuverability in parking lots and adds stability during faster lane changes, making the large SUV easier to manage in everyday driving.

The standard cabin seats seven and provides five LATCH positions across the two rear rows. Buyers can choose a six-seat layout with second-row captain’s chairs, which creates more personal space and improves access to the third row. Cargo capacity measures about 19.3 cubic feet behind the third row and expands to 87.7 cubic feet with both rear rows folded.

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Audi also equips the SQ9 for long-distance travel. The front seats offer heating, ventilation and massage functions, while heated seats extend across all three rows. Five-zone climate control allows passengers to adjust separate areas of the cabin, and eight USB ports help keep every device charged when all seats are occupied.

The dashboard combines a 14.5-inch center touchscreen with an 11.9-inch digital instrument display and a standard 12.3-inch passenger screen. A head-up display places key information closer to the driver’s line of sight, while an available 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system delivers 1,360 watts and adds seat-mounted bass effects.

The hands-free highway assistant can manage steering, acceleration and braking at speeds of up to 85 mph on approved roads, although an interior camera still monitors driver attention. Automated parking assistance, surround-view cameras and door sensors make the SQ9 easier to use in crowded urban areas.

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Visually, the SQ9 gains wider wheel arches, dark trim around the Singleframe grille and four exhaust outlets. Aluminum and carbon-fiber details carry the performance theme into the cabin without compromising the spacious three-row layout that defines Audi’s new flagship SUV.