Audi Q9 targets luxury SUV buyers with more space and tech

Audi will enter the U.S. full-size luxury SUV segment with the 2027 Q9, a three-row flagship developed to compete with the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Pricing starts at $87,700 before destination charges, and the first vehicles will reach U.S. dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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2027 Audi Q9 debuts as the brand’s biggest SUV yet

The Q9 gives Audi a larger, more family-focused alternative to the Q7 rather than simply adding another coupe-style SUV above it. Its 123.6-inch wheelbase and upright roofline create generous room across all three rows, while the 209.1-inch body makes it the largest SUV Audi has ever offered.

A twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 produces 429 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Audi pairs it with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard quattro all-wheel drive, allowing the Q9 to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds despite its substantial size. It can also tow up to 7,700 pounds.

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The standard seating layout accommodates seven passengers and provides three child-seat mounting positions across the second row. Buyers can replace the bench with two power-adjustable captain’s chairs, creating a six-passenger cabin and an easier path to the third row.

Individually folding third-row seatbacks allow owners to balance passenger space and cargo capacity without lowering the entire rear row. The outer second-row seats can also slide and tilt forward electrically, improving access without forcing families to remove an installed child seat.

The Q9 also introduces Audi’s first fully powered doors. Sensors monitor nearby vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians and other obstacles before allowing each door to open as far as 90 degrees. Drivers can operate the available Smart Entrance system through the key fob, MMI interface or myAudi app, while soft-close hardware completes the movement quietly.

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A panoramic glass roof measuring roughly 16 square feet brings more light to the rear of the cabin. An available switchable layer divides the glass into nine sections that can turn opaque to reduce glare without using a conventional shade. Optional integrated lighting adds 84 LEDs and extends the ambient lighting across the roof after dark. Audi also includes crossbars for the standard roof rails, adding another practical option for family travel.

Digital Matrix LED headlights can shape the beam around surrounding traffic, while available OLED taillights use programmable signatures to alter the SUV’s appearance. Inside, the digital dashboard, passenger display and available Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system reinforce the Q9’s flagship position.

Surround-view cameras and automated parking assistance make the large SUV easier to maneuver, while blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic assistance and automatic emergency braking provide additional support on the road. An available S line package adds a more assertive look and opens access to 23-inch wheels without changing the Q9’s focus on space, comfort and everyday usability.