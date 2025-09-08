Audi raises the stakes with the 2026 Q9, the Q7’s bigger sibling

The long-awaited Audi Q9, one of the most talked-about SUVs in recent years, is finally moving into concrete development after months of speculation. While early sightings were mistaken for the next-generation Q7, the latest prototypes on the road confirm a distinct identity.

Audi has made sure to differentiate the newcomer, abandoning the “Russian doll” design that once made its models look too similar. Compared to the Q7, the Q9 will feature a redesigned rear end, with the license plate integrated into the bumper instead of the tailgate, along with exclusive taillight styling. The front fascia will also receive unique touches, while the larger proportions will translate into a more spacious cabin, perfect for families and those who need extra room.

Despite these design distinctions, both the Q7 and Q9 will share most of their technical underpinnings, thanks to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), also set to support the upcoming A5, A6, and next-gen Q5. Reports suggest that the Q9 will launch in Europe with multiple engine options: several gasoline choices, at least one plug-in hybrid, and diesel units, though the latter will be excluded from North America.

In the US and Canada, the Q9 will enter a heavyweight arena against competitors like the BMW X7, Mercedes GLS, Cadillac Escalade, and Lincoln Navigator. To stand out, Audi is betting on a mix of performance, refinement, and build quality, traits that have long defined its premium lineup.

The official reveal is expected in 2026, but until then, digital artists are keeping the excitement alive with increasingly realistic renderings. Among them, Avarvarii has created visuals based on recent spy shots, showcasing bold lines and upscale details, even if some elements, like the license plate placement or grille design, may change on the production version.

The real question is whether the Q9 can shift the balance in a segment dominated by American and German giants. Audi seems confident in its recipe: a bigger, more luxurious, and equally solid version of the Q7.