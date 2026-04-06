A Georgian designer designs better Audis than Audi does

The European premium segment is going through one of those rare moments when everyone has something to say. BMW pulled the wraps off the i3 sedan, the second chapter of the Neue Klasse saga. Dedicated EV platform, panoramic cabin, a design language that genuinely breaks from the past rather than just pretending to. The entire Bavarian lineup is bracing for a wave of updates, with or without the Neue Klasse aesthetic threading them together. What about Audi?

At Ingolstadt, Audi is navigating a peculiar mix of farewell tours and future promises. The RS 3 Competition Limited is officially the last hurrah for the five-cylinder engine in Europe, a unit that wrote genuine automotive history before emissions regulations decided to close the book on it. Stepping in is the new 2026 RS 5 sedan and Avant, sharper design, a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with mild hybrid support, and 630 combined horsepower.

Looking further ahead, Audi has also teased the return of the A2 as a fully electric e-tron model and confirmed the Q9 flagship SUV will launch in the US first, which, depending on your outlook, is either a strategic masterstroke or a polite way of saying Europe can wait.

But here’s where it gets interesting. While BMW and Mercedes were busy earning column inches through actual product launches, the most talked-about Audi of the week was designed by someone with a smartphone and a copy of Cinema 4D. Georgian digital artist Giorgi Tedoradze, known online as tedoradze.giorgi, rendered a full Audi R8 spiritual successor. Tri-tone body, bold new front fascia, sweeping windshield. Seductive, cinematic, and about as likely to reach production. Ingolstadt would disavow the whole thing before the render even finished loading.

Which brings us back to the only question that actually matters: is all of this enough for Audi to start making real noise again? Or is the risk that they become the brand that responds to everyone else’s headlines with a nice Instagram post?