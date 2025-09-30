Audi Q9, from spy shots to reality: the brand’s first full-size SUV lands in 2026

The Audi Q9 hasn’t reached dealerships yet, but anticipation is building fast. According to a report from German outlet Automobilwoche, the brand’s very first full-size, three-row SUV is expected to make its global debut in 2026. The information comes from Geoffrey Bouquot, Audi’s head of development, who also confirmed that the next-generation Q7 will launch in the same timeframe.

Both SUVs will be based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), Audi’s latest architecture designed to support internal combustion engines alongside hybrid technology. Unlike the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) used for models like the Q6 e-tron, PPC is tailored for buyers who still want the flexibility and reliability of gasoline powertrains, but with the efficiency boost and eco-credentials of hybrid options. This dual approach underlines Audi’s strategy to keep one foot in traditional markets while gradually pushing toward electrification.

Spy photos already give enthusiasts a sneak peek at what’s coming. The heavily camouflaged prototypes of the Q9, spotted during testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and shared by automotive insider wilcoblok on Instagram, reveal a commanding silhouette. Even under wraps, design cues such as a reimagined oversized grille, slimmer LED headlights, and more angular bodywork can be identified. These elements point to Audi’s next chapter in styling: a blend of elegance, athleticism, and unmistakable road presence.

To compete effectively, Audi is expected to equip the Q9 with three-row seating, generous cargo capacity, and high-end amenities that cater to both family needs and executive lifestyles. Cutting-edge driver-assistance features, the latest version of the MMI infotainment system, and premium materials are almost certain to be part of the package.

While Audi hasn’t released specifics, industry insiders expect a lineup that could include V6 and V8 powertrains, paired with mild-hybrid systems for improved efficiency. A plug-in hybrid variant is also highly likely, especially given tightening emissions regulations in Europe and North America.

By expanding its SUV lineup upward, Audi not only strengthens its premium image but also fills a long-standing gap in its portfolio. For customers who found the Q7 slightly too compact compared to rivals, the Q9 will finally offer a true Audi alternative in the flagship SUV arena.