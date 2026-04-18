Auction for a 250-mile unicorn: Dave Navarro’s pristine Shelby GT500

Owning a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and not driving it’s a tragedy of automotive proportions, yet here we are. Dave Navarro, the man who provided the frantic, distorted soundtrack for Jane’s Addiction and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has decided to part ways with a 2022 specimen that has lived a life of quiet, climate-controlled desperation.

This is one of the final 14,000 units produced between 2020 and 2022, but the math gets much more obsessive from there. It’s one of only 145 four-seaters finished in Dark Matter Gray Metallic, a hue reserved exclusively for the model’s swan song year. Throw in the Ebony Black Over-the-Top (OTT) vinyl stripes, and you’re looking at one of only 60 cars in this exact configuration. It’s a unicorn in a tuxedo, except this unicorn has only covered 250 miles in four years.

Navarro claims he’s been “in love” with the Shelby since childhood, but his relationship with this 5.2-liter Supercharged Predator V8 was clearly long-distance. He paid $85,150 for the privilege of watching it sit in a garage, never once unleashing those 760 horsepower or the 847 Nm of torque on an actual road. The Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, capable of shifts in under 80 milliseconds, probably never even broke a sweat. It’s an engineering masterpiece that was treated like a museum piece.

Currently listed on Cars and Bids, the auction is already flirting with the original MSRP, proving that “celebrity dust” is a valuable commodity. The winner doesn’t just get a pristine V8 monster equipped with the Handling and Technology packages; they get an autographed PRS SE Custom electric guitar and a signed plate.

Navarro himself admits he hopes the next owner treats it like a “toy rather than an investment”. It’s a noble sentiment, if a bit late. Whoever wins this auction needs to do the right thing: ignore the Carfax, forget the resale value.