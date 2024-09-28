At Fleet Ride & Drive in Michigan Stellantis will unveil the future of fleet mobility

For several years now, the automotive world has been continuing to evolve rather steadily. It is precisely in this situation that Stellantis, is about to give a continuation of its history. As the company continues to be mastered by the visionary leadership of Carlos Tavares, he was on hand to unveil the latest innovations that are sure to be very important for the future of sustainable mobility that is taking over.

Fleet Ride & Drive a very heartfelt event

The Stellantis Fleet Ride & Drive event, scheduled to take place at the Millbrook Proving Ground on October 9 and 10, 2024, looks like a perfect opportunity to discover the latest in fleet mobility. In particular, by attending an event of this magnitude, you can expect several events all at once. In this case, Jeep will be one of the big players. The American manufacturer will provide participants with the opportunity to drive more than 150 vehicles from the Stellantis Group’s internal portfolio.

This will give them the opportunity to test firsthand the performance, technologies and various amenities of the different models. This event focuses more on the most advanced and sustainable electric mobility solutions, which are perfect for the needs of the automotive fleets of various companies. In addition, there is also an opportunity for networking, with the chance to meet other large fleet managers, sharing experiences, learning in detail about the latest trends in the relevant industry.

Stellantis hosts Fleet Ride & Drive

The Fleet Ride & Drive event takes part of the many activities Stellantis is putting on for its electrification plan. It is often talked about, but it certainly bears repeating, as the company wants to make as many as 75 electric car models from each of its brands available to global consumers. During the event being held this year, it will be possible to be present at the various lectures that will be given by numerous experts. In fact, they will be in charge of providing all the key information and in-depth details of the recent progress Stellantis has made to promote fleet efficiency to the maximum.

What will happen on October 9 and 10

Going into detail about what will happen on October 9 and 10, we know that the improvements that have been achieved so far in reducing CO2 emissions will be explained, as well as the latest innovative solutions for affordable and accessible vehicles for all will also be discussed in detail.

Simultaneously, there will also be a number of product experts from all brands that belong to the Stellantis Group who will be on hand to offer guided tours to participants. These activities will be used to participate in hands-on demonstrations involving the latest models that have been equipped, of course, with the latest technologies that have been researched. But the inclusive activities at this event do not end there. Guests of the Stellantis group will also have the opportunity to be an integral part of truly unique experiences.

For example, there will be a bespoke off-road course that will be taught by the quintessential American brand in the industry, namely Jeep. In addition, there will be an opportunity to test one’s driving skills in the Abarth Autotest, with fast laps conducted by professional drivers. Finally, attendees will also be able to be the first to see Stellantis’ latest creations live, before they hit the streets. We just have to wait a few more days to find out what big news Stellantis will reveal to the international public.