Argentina, the short film ‘Endofina tu día’ has been awarded ‘The Most Clicked’ 2024

The Peugeot 208 has revolutionized the way people experience cars. Thanks to the exclusive content “Endofina tu día,” millions of Argentines have had the great opportunity to discover the incredible features and innovations of this model, helping to make it a true market phenomenon.

Peugeot staring at the “Best Brand Content of the Year” for new 208 model

The news comes from an official Stellantis press release dated Nov. 25. The Lion Brand has won the ” Best Brand Content of the Year “ award for its exclusive content of the New Peugeot 208 , in the ” Los Más Clickeados 2024 ” awards, an award that is given based on the preferences and clicks made by users when reading the publication.

Peugeot Argentina, Stellantis brand, awarded in the 2024 edition of ” The Most Clicked “, an award that celebrates the personalities and content that generated the greatest impact on social networks during the year. The award was given on the basis of the content ” Endorfina tu día “, an exclusive virtual content through which, guided by journalist Morena Beltrán, everyone can learn about the features and innovations of this new model, and which can be enjoyed at home at : www .tn.com.ar. With the release of this material began the marketing of the New Peugeot 208 .

An immediate success for Peugeot new 208

From its launch, the El Palomar-produced Peugeot 208 quickly became an absolute hit , becoming the best-looking and best-selling vehicle in the B-Hatch segment, as well as the best-selling vehicle in the country. The content can be reposted on the brand’s YouTube channel

Also a reminder that, as I made known in a previous news story last month, “Endofina tu dia” was created by the agency Hoy by Havas in collaboration with BETC Brazil , the new advertising campaign for the Peugeot 208 highlights the driving experience focused on people’s emotional and physical well-being. Inspired by endorphins, small proteins that are released when experiencing positive emotions and that activate the central nervous system, the campaign aims to convey how driving the new Peugeot 208 offers a unique experience of comfort, pleasure and dynamism, taking driving pleasure to the next level.

Evolution of the Peugeot 208

With more than 100,000 units sold and more than 200,000 units produced at the El Palomar plant since its debut in 2020, Peugeot Argentina has unveiled the revamp of its iconic sedan. This car, represents in every way a vehicle that marked a before and after in the evolution of the French brand’s 200 saga.

Almost three years later, the iconic 208 gets a makeover with three versions: Active, Allure and the exclusive GT . The launch of the New Peugeot 208 represents the debut of the Brand’s current identity in Argentina, a design characterized by unique features that are also replicated worldwide. Since its launch, the model has quickly become an absolute success, becoming the vehicle with the best image and the first in its segment without interruption. Today the Peugeot 208 is the best-selling vehicle in the entire Argentinian market.