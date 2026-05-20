Another Blue Oval recall: Ford Bronco hardtops are literally flying off

If you have managed to resist the rugged temptation of buying a Ford Bronco until now, congratulations. The 2026 model year is shaping up to be the best iteration yet of Dearborn’s beloved off-roader. However, if you already bit the bullet back when the hype train was at its peak, you might want to look up. Specifically, you should check if your roof is still there.

A fresh recall issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that 2021 and 2022 Bronco models, across both three- and five-door configurations, are suffering from a rather embarrassing manufacturing defect.

In short, sections of the Molded-In-Color (MIC) hardtop exterior skin can delaminate, crack, and eventually decide they no longer want to be part of the vehicle. If you are cruising down the interstate, this means your premium hardtop could abruptly transform into a projectile, creating unmitigated chaos for whatever unfortunate driver is tailgating you.

According to official NHTSA documents, the campaign affects roughly 16,200 SUVs built between September 23, 2020, and January 13, 2022. The vast majority of the collateral damage lands squarely on the 2021 model year, which accounts for 15,045 units, compared to a mere 1,155 units for 2022.

The corporate explanation for this aerodynamic catastrophe is delightfully vague, blaming “unoptimized” supplier process parameters at Webasto Roof Systems. Apparently, thermal cycle testing eventually exposed the fact that these tops simply cannot handle temperature variances without cracking under pressure.

While Ford fixed the production line issues for five-door models back in September 2021, the ghost of manufacturing past is coming back to haunt them. The Blue Oval has been tracking this since late 2021, accumulating 25 warranty claims, two field reports, and two customer complaints through December 2025. Yet, only now has the bureaucracy deemed it serious enough to act.

Ford will notify owners in late May, but the actual remedy won’t be ready until November 5, 2026. That is a brutal six-month waiting room for anxious owners. As Ford currently paces toward breaking yet another annual recall record, this latest blunder is just another predictable stain on the Blue Oval’s engineering reputation.