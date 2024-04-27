An extremely rare 1992 Lancia Hyena Zagato hits the market for “just” $250,000

The Lancia Hyena by Zagato is a fusion of the iconic Lancia Delta HF Integrale and the visionary mind of Paul Koot. Only 24 of these creations were ever made, and only one currently resides in the United States. One of these is available for purchase through RM Sotheby’s for a cool $250,000 (€234,110).

Paul Koot, a passionate collector and Dutch importer of Lancia vehicles, saw an opportunity to transform the renowned Lancia Delta HF Integrale into something more refined. The result of a collaboration between Lancia and Zagato, in 1992 he presented a concept that embodied the elegance and distinctive style of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Zagato.

The production of the Lancia Hyena Zagato faced significant hurdles: Fiat, the owner of Lancia, did not provide the necessary financial support, forcing Koot to resort to purchasing road-ready HF Integrales and then dismantling and modifying them one by one at Zagato. This process involved considerable costs, causing the price of the Hyena to skyrocket. It was sold for $75,000 in 1993, which would be equivalent to around $160,000 today (approximately €150,000).

Behind the hefty price tag, however, lay a true mechanical masterpiece. The Hyena unleashed 250 horsepower, 40 more than the Delta HF Integrale, and weighed around 200 kilograms less, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds (0.3 seconds quicker than the Delta Integrale). The model currently for sale, having undergone a complete restoration in 2021, boasts an even higher claimed output of 320 horsepower, along with suspension and brake upgrades to provide an even more rewarding driving experience. With just 31,232 kilometers on the odometer, this Hyena represents a unique opportunity for enthusiasts of classic cars and collectibles.

As for the Delta of the future, the brand is working on a new fully electric generation. The project is currently under wraps, and no information has been leaked. However, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has already seen both the new Delta and the upcoming Gamma, and he has had the opportunity to express his opinion.