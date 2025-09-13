An “alternative” Focus in 2027? Ford prepares multi-energy crossover

Ford is preparing a major overhaul of its European strategy, aiming to strengthen its mass-market presence and speed up electrification. After recently unveiling a new platform for affordable EVs in the US, the Dearborn-based company is now set to reveal concrete plans for its European lineup (possibly American too).

With the Fiesta discontinued in 2023 and the Focus ending production this November as Saarlouis closes, Ford’s European catalog has shifted toward higher price points than at any other time in its 122-year history. The Puma remains its entry-level car, while the electric Explorer and Capri built in Cologne are leading the way.

However, Ford intends to balance its portfolio by introducing more accessible models that can appeal to a broader audience. One key highlight will be a mid-size crossover launching in 2027, produced at the Valencia plant with an annual capacity of around 300,000 units. Positioned to fill the gap left by the Focus, it won’t replace the Kuga but instead join it as a separate line.

Offered with multi-energy powertrains, ranging from gasoline hybrids to full EVs, it will mirror the approach Ford has already taken with the Puma. Built on the versatile C2 platform, the crossover will combine cost efficiency with technical flexibility.

At the same time, Ford plans to bring to Europe the benefits of its latest industrial breakthrough developed in Kentucky: the Ford Universal EV Production System. This innovative method replaces the traditional linear line with a “branch” system that assembles front, rear, and central modules simultaneously. Ford claims it will cut factory workstations by 40%, boost productivity by 15%, and streamline manufacturing by replacing dozens of smaller parts with large aluminum megacastings.

If successfully implemented in Europe, this production revolution could lower sticker prices, improve Ford’s competitiveness, and accelerate EV adoption in markets still hesitant about the transition. As Bill Ford emphasized, the brand won’t abandon combustion engines overnight but will continue to offer a diverse lineup.