Alfa Romeo’s Spider proves there’s more to life than crossovers

Which direction would we steer Alfa Romeo if we had the chance to fulfill the dreams for the brand’s future models? Probably not toward yet another crossover, even if that would be the “logical choice”, profitable and easy on the balance sheet. More likely, the heart would lead us toward a car truer to the Italian marque’s sporting DNA.

Alfa Romeo Spider: could this be the roadster fans have been waiting for?

Hardcore enthusiasts already know the answer to this dilemma. Passion rules the game, and passion doesn’t ask for SUVs, but for low-slung silhouettes, sculpted muscles, and plenty of wind in your hair. Could the key to making Alfa Romeo fans happy be the arrival of a brand-new Spider?

The brand’s last true Spider left dealerships in 2010, leaving a void that even digital renderings haven’t managed to fill. Based on the 159, it shared the stage with the Brera coupé. Today, the ideal candidate would be the Giulia, itself heading toward a questionable transformation into a crossover, yet still built on the Giorgio platform that underpins the Stelvio and several Maseratis.

In short, the technical foundation for a revival is already there; what’s missing is courage and the board’s signature. Which brings us to the latest CGI interpretation of the Spider, published just a few days ago on social media by burlappcar: sleek lines, glossy paint, and beige interiors that evoke pure dolce vita.

Still, Alfa purists will immediately notice the flaws: a V-shaped grille that feels a bit forced, a nose that’s too pointy, and headlights that look borrowed from another car. Not exactly the aesthetic perfection you’d expect from Alfa Romeo. The side profile, however, works: well-positioned mirrors, clean front pillars, and muscular haunches suggest a car that still knows how to flirt with the road. The wheels could use a more “Alfa-style” design, but overall the rendering earns more yeses than noes. In the end, the question remains: is this the kind of future that could bring Alfa Romeo back into the spotlight?