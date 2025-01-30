Alfa Romeo’s reversal on full electrification is (partly) due to American influence

Initially, Alfa Romeo had planned to complete its transition to electric vehicles by 2027, with the Alfa Romeo Junior being the last internal combustion model. However, there have been recent changes in strategic plans, partly influenced by the American market.

Alfa Romeo changes electric strategy due to American market

Chris Feuell, Head of Alfa Romeo North America, spoke clearly about the changes in an interview with Automotive News, explaining that the Italian brand is evolving towards a “multi-energy” strategy instead of an exclusively electric approach.

According to Feuell, switching exclusively to battery electric vehicles would have been problematic, particularly for the dealer network in the United States. “We have about 110 dealers in our U.S. network, and it would be very difficult for them to survive with a portfolio consisting only of BEVs,” she commented, making clear the need for a diversified offering to meet different customer needs.

Already in October of last year, then-CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, had anticipated this possible shift. During a conversation with Auto Express, he suggested that the new brand head, Santo Ficili, would have the opportunity to abandon the exclusive electrification strategy, with models like the Stelvio and Giulia that were initially conceived as exclusively electric.

The reason for this flexibility is that both models will use the STLA Large platform, designed to accommodate both electric and internal combustion engines, thus allowing for a wider variety of powertrains.

An example of how this platform can be used is the Dodge Charger, which will be available with inline six-cylinder gasoline engines while sharing the same architecture. Confirming this change of direction and all speculation was Santo Ficili, who in a recent interview with L’Argus revealed that although the new Stelvio will be launched this year with a fully electric powertrain, Alfa Romeo is already working on a hybrid version of the model. A similar approach applies to the Giulia, which will see new powertrains and an evolved crossover body style.