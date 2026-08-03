Alfa Romeo’s next Stelvio might be a high-riding coupe

Remember when Alfa Romeo promised us a brand-new Stelvio for 2025? Well, Stellantis hit the emergency brake just as camouflage-wrapped prototypes were actually testing on public roads. Carlos Tavares packed his bags, Filosa stepped up to the executive chair, and the future of Alfa’s beloved D-segment SUV was thrown into complete chaos. Whether the next iteration will actually carry the iconic Stelvio moniker is currently anyone’s guess.

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While corporate suits play musical chairs, independent designer Tommaso Ciampi took matters into his own hands with an AI-generated vision of what a proper Italian crossover should look like.

Ditching classic boxy SUV proportions, his render transforms the Stelvio into a high-riding coupe. Picture a sloping black roofline, needle-thin side windows, and bodywork so clean it looks sculpted by wind tunnel engineers who actually love cars. The traditional scudetto grille shrinks into a meaner front clip flanked by razor-blade headlights and massive lower air intakes.

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Complete with oversized wheels, bright orange brake calipers, and muscular arches, the real chef’s kiss sits at the back: a full-width light bar hovering over two massive, twin round exhaust tips. No whisper-quiet electric toaster here. Ciampi’s dream machine clearly hungers for high-octane gasoline.

It’s a tantalizing fantasy, especially when you recall how the original Stelvio shattered expectations back in 2016. As Alfa’s first production SUV, built on the legendary rear-wheel-drive Giorgio platform alongside the Giulia, it drove like a sports car wearing a backpack. The 510-horsepower V6 Quadrifoglio version proved that high-riding family haulers could dance.

Yet today, Stellantis has shifted its gaze toward the lucrative C-segment under the FaSTLAne 2030 strategy. Resources are poured into Melfi-built compact crossovers debuting in late 2027 on STLA Medium platforms and hatchback revivals meant to channel the spirit of the 147 and Giulietta. Meanwhile, the current Giulia and Stelvio will soldier on until 2027 while executives ponder multi-energy platforms.