Alfa Romeo V6 America: when retro design meets modern sports car performance

While the industry waits to see what the future holds for Alfa Romeo, something the brand will clarify in the coming months with its new industrial plan, some designers continue to imagine what a modern sports car worthy of the brand’s heritage could look like. Designer Filippo Penati recently shared a rendering on LinkedIn created with the help of artificial intelligence, showcasing a striking Alfa Romeo V6 America. The concept has no official connection to Alfa Romeo, yet it still manages to spark the imagination of enthusiasts.

Alfa Romeo V6 America: a modern reinterpretation inspired by the Montreal

The design clearly draws inspiration from one of Alfa Romeo’s most beloved icons, the Montreal. The proportions reflect those of a compact yet muscular sports car, with clean lines and taut surfaces that blend modern cues with retro influences. The deep red bodywork highlights the pronounced wheel arches and low stance, while the overall profile suggests strong performance and a clear focus on driving pleasure.

According to the designer’s vision, this hypothetical Alfa Romeo V6 America would feature a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 paired with rear-wheel drive. The concept aims for a truly driver-focused character, offering either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The projected figures include around 360 horsepower and a top speed limited to 270 km/h, placing it firmly among serious performance cars. With an estimated weight of about 1,700 kilograms, the car would strike a balance between agility and everyday usability.

The Montreal remains one of the most fascinating cars Alfa Romeo has ever built, and the idea of a modern reinterpretation continues to capture attention. After the recent limited-production 33 Stradale, many enthusiasts believe the Bottega Fuoriserie program could eventually give life to another exclusive model inspired by that historic coupe.

For now, no official plans exist, and everything remains in the realm of speculation. Still, as Alfa Romeo works to redefine its identity and reconnect with its heritage, the possibility of another bold surprise cannot be ruled out. And if that moment ever comes, a modern reinterpretation of the Montreal would undoubtedly rank among the most exciting choices the brand could make.