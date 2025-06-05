This Alfa Romeo hides a Viper V10 under the hood and it’s for sale

Some cars are truly rare and beautiful. Zagato certainly needs no introduction and over time has created some truly incredible cars, linking much of its history to Alfa Romeo. Among its most fascinating creations is surely the Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale. Larger and probably more captivating than the 8C Competizione of the era, the TZ3 was produced in only nine examples, making it particularly exclusive. Now, one of these specimens is for sale at the price of $675,000, which is about €593,000 at current exchange rates.

This special Alfa Romeo with Dodge Viper engine is for sale

Presented in 2010 at the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza, it hides a secret underneath. In fact, this exclusive sports car is not based on an Italian technical foundation. Zagato used the platform of the Dodge Viper ACR-X which boasts a powerful 8.4-liter V10 engine capable of delivering about 640 hp.

The drivetrain is rear-wheel drive, while the transmission is a 6-speed manual. Viper base but 100% Zagato design that created a work of art. Thanks to the use of carbon fiber for the bodywork, it was possible to limit the sports car’s weight to about 2,200 lbs. Tubular chassis, independent suspension, and extremely high performance. We’re talking about a top speed of over 200 mph and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just over 3 seconds. All this to pay homage to Alfa Romeo’s sporting tradition.

The specimen for sale is blue and has spent most of its life in a collection in Arizona. The odometer shows just under 1,900 miles. Getting into the car, the DNA of the Dodge Viper is still very present. Although the surfaces have been covered in elegant black and brown leather, the layout remains that of the American car. The original controls, steering wheel, and gear lever are all intact, offering a curious mix of Italian tailoring and American mechanics.

This TZ3 was sold by Gooding & Company at the Pebble Beach auction last August for $632,000 and since then has not traveled a single mile on the road.