Alfa Romeo: two new models expected in 2026? Here’s what we know

After years of rumors, speculation and delays, Alfa Romeo finally seems close to expanding its lineup. The Italian brand is going through an uncertain, transitional phase: the new Stellantis industrial plan is still missing, and only that document will clarify which models are coming and when. For now, the only certainties are the strong market performance of the Junior and the confirmation that Giulia and Stelvio will remain on sale until the end of 2027, ahead of their successors expected between late 2027 and 2028. Despite predictions that 2026 will be a “quiet” year for Alfa Romeo, the brand could still announce major news, with two new models set to redefine its strategy.

Alfa Romeo: will two brand-new models be announced in 2026?

According to the latest reports, one of the projects close to receiving the green light is the successor to the Tonale. The SUV, built in Melfi on the STLA Medium platform, is expected to grow to around 4.6 meters, adopt a more dynamic design than the current model, and introduce fully electric variants alongside hybrid ones. It may or may not keep the Tonale name, but it is almost certain to offer a sportier lineup, including a Quadrifoglio version. If approved, it could become the first all-new Alfa Romeo model after the Junior.

The second model likely to be approved in 2026 is a new compact SUV around 4.3 meters long, positioned between the Junior and the future successor to the Tonale. Its design is expected to be sharper and more aggressive than traditional B-SUVs, aiming to fill a perceived gap in the lineup. As for production, some sources point to the Pomigliano plant, while others suggest Tychy, where the Junior is already built.

Everything should become clearer by mid-2026, when Stellantis unveils its new industrial plan, including timelines and priorities for the next generations of Giulia and Stelvio, as well as the future models intended to guide Alfa Romeo back into a phase of structured growth.