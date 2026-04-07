Alfa Romeo Tonale, this is how the new model could look

Enthusiasts keep posting digital interpretations of the future Alfa Romeo Tonale successor online while they wait for more concrete information. Stellantis could start clarifying the picture in the coming months, especially during its strategic plan presentation on May 21.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, a fresh render imagines the future successor

One of the latest proposals comes from Tommaso Ciampi, who tries to imagine the styling of Alfa Romeo’s next C-segment SUV at a time when the current Tonale, recently updated, should remain on sale at least through 2028. Reports so far suggest that Stellantis may build the future model at its Melfi plant on the STLA Medium platform. If that happens, the next Tonale successor will likely share several technical solutions with other vehicles planned for the same site, including the new Jeep Compass and the new Lancia Gamma.

Ciampi’s render gives the SUV a stronger and more mature character than today’s Tonale, but it still keeps the design tied to Alfa Romeo’s traditional visual language. At the front, the central Alfa shield remains the dominant element, while slim and sharply cut headlights give the nose a more aggressive and more technical look.

The overall proportions still belong to a compact SUV, yet the body looks sleeker. Cleaner surfaces and a taut side profile lighten the shape and create a stronger sense of dynamism. Pronounced wheel arches, visible air intakes, large wheels, and a visually lower stance add more sporting character. At the rear, a thin full-width light signature closes the design in a modern way while still preserving a recognizably Alfa Romeo feel.

Whether Alfa Romeo keeps the Tonale name or chooses a new one, this successor will play a central role in the brand’s lineup. It will compete in one of the most important segments in the European market, and Alfa Romeo will likely rely on it for a significant share of its global sales.

Most reports now point to a range built around hybrid and electric powertrains, with no space for a pure combustion engine. Even so, many enthusiasts still hope Alfa Romeo can develop solutions that feel more distinctive and more faithful to the brand’s character than the products with which this model will share its platform.

A future Quadrifoglio version should also join the lineup. That model would once again act as the performance flagship and preserve the sporting link that many Alfa Romeo customers still consider essential to the brand’s identity.