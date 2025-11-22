Alfa Romeo Tonale successor grows in size and gains a Quadrifoglio performance model

Alfa Romeo Tonale has recently received an update, now also available to order in the United States, featuring a redesigned front end and a series of targeted tweaks aimed at boosting sales of the compact SUV. Despite the facelift, the brand is already working on the model that will replace it. It’s not yet clear whether it will retain the Tonale name or introduce an entirely new one, but the timeline is set: the debut is expected between late 2027 and early 2028, with production assigned to the Stellantis’ Melfi plant on the STLA Medium platform.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale successor coming in 2028: bigger, sportier and with a Quadrifoglio return

The successor will grow noticeably compared to the current Tonale, which measures just over 4.5 metres. Rumours suggest a length between 4.60 and 4.65 metres, putting it very close to today’s Stelvio, a model that itself is expected to grow, gaining more than 80 mm in wheelbase. The styling will also take a significant step forward, adopting a sportier, more aerodynamic look in line with the brand’s heritage and long tradition of dynamic design.

For the first time, the future lineup will offer fully electric variants alongside hybrid versions. The traditional combustion engine, however, may disappear entirely. One encouraging confirmation concerns the returning Quadrifoglio version, which will once again sit at the top of the range, though it remains to be seen whether it will be exclusively electric or hybrid. Given current market trends, a hybrid Quadrifoglio appears to be the most realistic scenario.

The Tonale’s successor will therefore play a key role in expanding the brand’s global appeal and supporting Alfa Romeo’s international growth. Even without a future E-segment SUV in the pipeline, the strategy is clear: strengthen the brand’s position in key markets, and a larger, more modern, more efficient model could be the right opportunity to do so.