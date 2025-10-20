Alfa Romeo Tonale: here’s what it would look like in a three-door version

Alfa Romeo Tonale is back in the spotlight thanks to its recent restyling, arriving just over three years after its debut. The changes have reignited debate among enthusiasts and industry insiders, bringing attention back to the brand’s C-segment SUV. Digital artist X-Tomi Design capitalized on the wave by imagining an unprecedented and bold version of the model: a three-door Tonale.

Alfa Romeo Tonale reimagined as three-door coupe in digital artist’s rendering

In his rendering, the compact SUV is reinterpreted with only two side doors, a slightly reduced wheelbase and sporty-design wheels, which integrate perfectly with the fluid lines of the bodywork. The overall style remains faithful to the original, but the different proportion gives it a more aggressive and dynamic character. It should be noted that this is only a styling exercise: Alfa Romeo has never planned a coupe version of the Tonale, and for now the idea remains confined to the world of digital fantasy.

A three-door Alfa Romeo Tonale, if ever realized, would represent a decidedly sportier and more distinctive proposal, with references to the legendary 33 Stradale. Redesigned bumpers, wider tracks, exclusive colors and dedicated wheels would help enhance its aggressive soul, while inside one could imagine more refined finishes and new color combinations, like the red leather typical of Alfa tradition.

From a technical standpoint, not much would change: under the hood we would still find the 268 HP 2.0 turbo with all-wheel drive for the American market and hybrid versions dedicated to Europe. But, however fascinating, a Tonale coupe remains for now a design dream: the brand’s future looks elsewhere, toward the new generation Giulia expected in 2027 and the Stelvio that will arrive the following year, both called to inaugurate Alfa Romeo’s new era.