Alfa Romeo to return to the E-segment with its own “Purosangue”

If plans outlined in recent months are confirmed, Alfa Romeo will reenter the E-segment between 2028 and 2029 with an entirely new model. Designed with the North American market in mind, the vehicle could be built in Detroit, sharing an assembly line with the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee on a stretched version of the STLA Large platform.

Alfa Romeo to return to the E-segment in 2028 with all-new model between sedan and SUV

The dimensions will be substantial, with a length close to five meters, while the design promises to break conventions: a cross between a sporty sedan and a coupé-style SUV, featuring sculpted lines, a lowered stance, and a decidedly aggressive aesthetic. An ambitious project that former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato had nicknamed the “E-Jet.”

Initially planned as an all-electric vehicle, the model could also be offered with combustion engines, possibly hybridized, while a high-performance Quadrifoglio variant is considered certain. The interior will be positioned at the top of Alfa Romeo’s lineup, combining luxurious finishes with cutting-edge technology to represent the brand’s ultimate flagship.

While awaiting official confirmation from Alfa Romeo’s new CEO, Santo Ficili, design speculation is already circulating. Among these is a rendering by digital designer Salvatore Lepore, who envisioned a blend of Ferrari Purosangue elegance and Alfa Romeo’s sporty DNA. A glimpse, perhaps, of what could mark Alfa Romeo’s grand return to the premium flagship segment.