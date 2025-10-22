Alfa Romeo to keep internal combustion alive: “People still want fun-to-drive cars”

In recent days Alfa Romeo has made official the extension of Giulia and Stelvio production for another two years, confirming the presence in the range of diesel engines and the Quadrifoglio V6, symbol of the brand’s sportiness. The future generations of the two cars will also continue to offer combustion engines alongside hybrid variants, which is why they have been postponed to 2028. Although at the moment there are no official confirmations, it is not excluded that pure combustion versions will also remain in the range, depending on the evolution of European regulations.

Alfa Romeo does not want to abandon combustion engines

Commenting on the brand’s strategy was Jules Tilstone, Managing Director of Alfa Romeo in the United Kingdom, who in an interview with Autocar shared a clear vision on the brand’s future. “The British market is still strongly tied to internal combustion cars, which represent about 80% of sales,” he stated. “Customers are looking for fun-to-drive cars, and Giulia and Stelvio perfectly embody this philosophy.”

Tilstone emphasized how the Giulia remains a sedan with timeless appeal, capable of exciting even after several years, while the Stelvio continues to stand out for balance and versatility. Both models will remain available with the 270 HP turbo gasoline four-cylinder, while Quadrifoglio versions will return to the lineup after a brief suspension, awaiting new generations.

The new Stelvio and Giulia were originally scheduled for 2025 and 2026 respectively, but recent delays in industrial plans have made it necessary to extend the life of current versions. Tilstone confirmed that, except for minor regulatory adjustments, engines will remain substantially unchanged. “Even with the advance of electric and ZEV targets, it is essential that Alfa Romeo continues to offer models like Giulia and Stelvio, authentic reference points for driving pleasure and the brand’s sporting identity,” he concluded.