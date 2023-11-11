Alfa Romeo: three sedans coming in the next few years?

In the next few years, Alfa Romeo plans to revolutionize its lineup with the introduction of several new models. The company anticipates unveiling one new model each year until 2030. Despite previous expectations that the brand would focus solely on SUVs and crossovers, CEO Jean Philippe Imparato has consistently contradicted these assumptions. Alfa Romeo has officially confirmed its intention to continue producing sedans and sports cars, emphasizing the importance of these vehicles in the brand’s tradition and DNA.

Three sedans are expected to be part of Alfa Romeo’s future lineup

According to leaked information, the automaker may introduce up to three sedans in its future lineup. The first to be launched will be the second generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, as officially confirmed by CEO Imparato last year. The debut is scheduled for the end of 2025, with production likely taking place in Italy, possibly at the Stellantis plant in Cassino. This vehicle will be based on the STLA Large platform and will mark Alfa Romeo‘s first foray into the market exclusively with a fully electric version. The lineup is expected to be diverse, offering various versions with distinctions in power, range, and the option for all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive.

The entry-level variant is projected to boast a minimum of 300-350 horsepower, while the mid-range Veloce model could feature between 700 and 800 horsepower. The top-of-the-line version is rumored to deliver exceptional performance, potentially reaching up to 1,000 horsepower.

In 2027, Alfa Romeo is set to introduce its second sedan, belonging to the E-segment. This highly sporty model, leaning more towards a coupe than a traditional sedan, draws inspiration from the legendary SZ. It will feature a top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio variant with exceptional performance, once again utilizing the STLA Large platform. Designed for markets such as China and the United States, this model, tentatively referred to as the new GTV awaits official confirmation of its name.

Lastly, the third and final sedan in Alfa Romeo’s future lineup is expected to be the successor to the Giulietta. This compact C-segment sedan, measuring less than 4.5 meters, may bear the name New Giulietta or another name yet to be confirmed. Diverging from the typical hatchback design, it will showcase a sportier appearance with a truncated rear and coupe-like style. Exclusive to the European market, there is speculation that it might be named the new Alfetta, as suggested by Alfa Romeo’s CEO in recent months. With these three upcoming models, Alfa Romeo aims to position itself as a global premium brand, capitalizing on industry-wide shifts towards full electric mobility.