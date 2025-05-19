Alfa Romeo, the new important Brand Ambassador doing double wins

The new partnership celebrates the encounter between two icons brought together by their values of excellence, passion and the Italian spirit

Alfa Romeo is delighted to announce that Jasmine Paolini, one of the brightest stars in international tennis, is the new Brand Ambassador for the Italian global brand, which boasts over 115 years of legendary history including iconic models, commercial successes, technological innovations, and memorable victories in motorsport. With an ever-growing prize haul and a disarming smile, the young Tuscan tennis player embodies Alfa Romeo’s values – elegance, performance and innovation – and epitomizes Italian excellence in terms of tenacity, ability, and the right amount of joy that makes life easier and more fun to experience.

As Brand Ambassador, Jasmine Paolini will be featuring in various Alfa Romeo communication initiatives in the coming months, representing the brand at events in Italy and abroad and consolidating its image as a symbol of Italian style and exhilarating performance on the global scene. Plus, like every Biscione-brand model is designed to excel in any setting, Jasmine faces every challenge with an unmistakable style, enabling her to overcome any obstacle. Not to mention that both Italian icons are capable of arousing unique, visceral emotions in audiences all over the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jasmine to the Alfa Romeo family,” stated Cristiano Fiorio Head of Global Marketing and Communications. “Her energy and passion for tennis, combined with her determination to achieve new goals, represent the perfect combination of excellence, the same one we have cultivated at Alfa Romeo for over a century. We are confident that this collaboration will inspire a new generation of enthusiasts for both the sporting and automotive worlds, which have always been dominated by Italian creativity and ability.”

Paolini, double victory at the Italian Open

With great pride, Alfa Romeo celebrates the sporting feat of the Italian tennis player, its Brand Ambassador, who took an extraordinary double victory at the Italian Open – played on the clay courts at the Foro Italico in Rome – to write a memorable chapter in Italian sport. After winning the singles title on Saturday, Jasmine Paolini triumphed again on Sunday in the women’s doubles, together with Sara Errani, beating the Gauff/Pegula pairing in a breathtaking final. A historic two days for Italian tennis, with Jasmine leading the way with her ability to ignite rapture in her spectators: a testament to the dedication and talent of the champion from Tuscany, both qualities that fully reflect Alfa Romeo’s values.



Cristiano Fiorio, Head of Marketing and Communication at Alfa Romeo: “With today’s victories in both the singles and doubles at the Italian Open, Jasmine has once again shown that she is an extraordinary champion, the epitome of tenacity and determination. Her disarming smile has stirred up enthusiasm and made us rejoice as Italians, fans and partners alike.”

The collaboration between Jasmine Paolini and Alfa Romeo will definitely continue to inspire those who decide to pursue their dreams every day with courage, passion and the elegance that transforms every goal into a new starting point.