Alfa Romeo SZ Trofeo, a rare and historic racing car for sale

Born of a collaboration between Alfa Romeo and Zagato, the SZ (Sprint Zagato) made its debut in the late 1980s, standing out for its bold and unconventional design, so much so that it earned the nickname “The Monster.” But it is its Trofeo version that represents a true rarity, having been produced in very few examples, destined for a one-make championship. This is an extremely rare racing example with less than 14,000 miles and original racing livery offered for sale.

Alfa Romeo SZ Trofeo for sale

Beneath its futuristic forms, the SZ Trofeo hides a beating heart: the legendary 3.0-liter “Busso” V6 engine, a powerplant capable of delivering unique thrills with its unmistakable sound and exuberant performance. An engine that has made automotive history, considered by many to be one of the most melodious V6s ever made.

The example in question, as reported by Carscoops and offered for sale on racecarsdirect.com, is a true collector’s item with a respectable racing past.

This SZ Trofeo has competed in several races, including one in support of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in 1993, an event that allowed it to become known to the general public.

But its story does not end there. After its racing career, the car passed into the hands of Andrea de Adamich, an Italian Formula One driver who raced in several seasons of the championship. De Adamich used the SZ Trofeo as an everyday car for more than a decade, a detail that testifies to the car’s versatility and reliability.

Later, the car was sold to a Dutch collector who registered it for road use in Germany, a further element that underscores the uniqueness of this example.

An example that made history with less than 22,000 km driven

The specimen in question, as reported by several sources and offered for sale in Germany, is a true collector’s item, with less than 22,000 km driven and still adorned in its original red and white racing livery. This is no small detail, considering its age and its racing history on the world’s most famous circuits, such as Spa-Francorchamps, Mugello and Red Bull Ring.

Several upgrades distinguish the Trofeo from the standard SZ, making it much more than just a track toy. Prominent among these are 16-inch OZ Racing wheels and an interior stripped down to its essentials, with a minimalist dashboard and shell-like racing seats that underscore its track vocation.

But making the story of this SZ Trofeo even more fascinating is a detail that links it inextricably to the world of rallying: legendary driver Walter Röhrl, a two-time world rally champion, drove this very car at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Further testimony to the value and prestige of this car.

Now, this unique piece of motorsports has been put up for sale in Germany with an asking price of €185,000 (~$193,000), a considerable amount, but justified by the performance, rarity and value of a car with such an important history.