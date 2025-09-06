Alfa Romeo Stelvio update will deliver all-round refinements

The second generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio represents a crucial milestone for the Italian brand. Its debut, originally scheduled for spring 2025, has been delayed by a few years to integrate new combustion engines into the lineup. Stellantis is well aware that there is no room for error, as much of Alfa Romeo’s premium relaunch on the global stage will depend on the success of this model. Every detail is therefore being developed with the utmost care.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the SUV will improve in every aspect

The next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be a completely reworked SUV. The differences from the current generation will go beyond design, with sleeker, sportier lines, and extend to its technical and technological foundations. The goal is to address every shortcoming noted by customers over the years, offering a product capable of standing out on all fronts. Some styling cues will be borrowed from the Junior, but there will also be fresh design elements that define the SUV’s identity. Built on the STLA Large platform, the new Stelvio will benefit from major innovations in both mechanics and digital architecture. The powertrain lineup will also be completely renewed, with both electric and combustion options to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

Driving dynamics will remain central. The Stelvio will be engineered to deliver performance worthy of Alfa Romeo tradition, providing an even more engaging driving experience than the first generation. On the tech side, the adoption of the STLA Brain electronic architecture will allow over-the-air software updates and the introduction of next-generation driver-assistance systems. The first images of the cabin reveal a fully redesigned interior with a larger infotainment display and a more connected, modern layout.

Aesthetically, the SUV will retain Alfa Romeo’s signature shield grille but adopt a bolder design language. The front end will feature split LED headlights, similar to the Junior, while the profile will appear sleeker and more dynamic thanks to revised proportions and a slightly longer wheelbase. New three-spoke alloy wheels will reinforce its sporty character, while the rear will introduce full-width taillights with a triangular light signature, previewed in the brand’s teasers. This will be Alfa Romeo’s first European model built on the STLA Large platform, the same architecture underpinning the Dodge Charger and Jeep Wagoneer S, capable of supporting fully electric and hybrid versions without sacrificing the brand’s sporty DNA.

As for powertrains, the electric lineup is expected to range from roughly 350 hp to a flagship version exceeding 1,000 hp, with setups featuring either two rear motors or a tri-motor configuration. Battery packs will range between 85 and 118 kWh, offering up to 800 km (497 miles) of range and ultra-fast charging thanks to an 800-volt system. On the combustion side, details remain scarce, but rumors point to a mild hybrid with around 250 hp as the entry-level model and a possible plug-in hybrid, potentially borrowing the 400 hp engine from the Jeep Wrangler. The Maserati Nettuno V6, paired with light electrification, has also been rumored, an option reinforced by Stellantis’s recently announced collaboration between the two brands.