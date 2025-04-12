Alfa Romeo Stelvio selling at half price: shocking depreciation in the United States

Alfa Romeo is going through a complex crisis moment, especially in the United States, but some news is truly disheartening. In an episode that has sparked discussion across the entire community of four-wheel enthusiasts, a practically immaculate 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce was auctioned for only $32,500. What made headlines is the incredible devaluation of over $20,000 compared to the original list price of $53,120, despite the vehicle having driven just 274 miles (about 441 kilometers).

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: a 2024 model sold for almost half the original price

The sale took place on the renowned platform Bring A Trailer, which specializes in vintage vehicles, collectibles, and high-end sports cars. This particular Stelvio featured a refined Alfa White body, enhanced with contrasting Vulcano Black details. Despite its impeccable appearance (practically as if it had just left the factory), the final price surprised everyone, revealing how quickly even luxury models can undergo substantial depreciation.

Under the hood beats a brilliant 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, capable of unleashing 276 horsepower, paired with Q4 all-wheel drive, a self-locking rear differential, and an eight-speed automatic transmission, guaranteeing high performance on any type of road.

Inside the Stelvio, comfort is first-class. Heated sport seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic roof, and adaptive cruise control are just some of the features that make the driving experience premium and technologically advanced.

The most striking fact is that the first owner practically suffered a loss of about $75 for every mile driven, equivalent to a 40% devaluation, a rare phenomenon for such a recent high-end SUV. However, for the buyer, it was a real bargain, complete with an active official warranty and a clean title.

With the new generation of the Stelvio arriving in 2026, this episode demonstrates how the premium used car market can offer extraordinary opportunities, ideal for those who wish to enter the Alfa Romeo world without having to face the entire cost of a new model.