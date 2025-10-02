Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: new theory on the spotted prototype

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the top-of-the-line version of the Biscione’s D-segment SUV, a model that until recently seemed destined to be phased out while awaiting the new generation, whose launch has been postponed to a date yet to be determined. In recent days, however, spy photos taken by Gabetz Spy Unit and published on social media by Walter Vayr have generated great interest, showing a Stelvio Quadrifoglio prototype engaged in a testing session.

At first, it was thought that this could be the future Luna Rossa edition, expected in the coming years, or in any case a special series. As hours passed, however, different theories emerged online: according to some, in fact, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio captured in the shots would not be a commemorative variant, but rather a test mule intended to experiment with an evolution of the V6 engine designed to comply with Euro 7 regulations.

The engine would retain the same architecture and current power output, but would have been updated in some details to reduce emissions and ensure compliance with new environmental standards. This would allow the engine to continue its career for a long time, keeping sports performance intact without sacrificing efficiency and sustainability.

It’s likely that this V6 evolution will be adopted not only by the next Stelvio Quadrifoglio, but also by the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, thus ensuring continuity in performance and the sporty character of the brand. The adoption of the updated engine would represent a crucial step for Alfa Romeo, intent on keeping its high-performance lineup competitive even in the face of the strict requirements of Euro 7 regulations.