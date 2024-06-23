Alfa Romeo Stelvio: news coming by the end of the year

All of us who love the Biscione brand, Alfa Romeo, are super attracted by the news coming from the manufacturer. In fact, some sources have revealed that between late 2024 and early 2025, Alfa Romeo will unveil a new detail about the second generation of its D-segment SUV, the new Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: a new detail will be revealed by the end of the year

We know that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will feature the latest generation of electric motors. The range will start with a 350-hp base version, rising to 700-800 hp in the intermediate version and reaching nearly 1000 hp in the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio. The new Stelvio, with its features in the areas of performance, design and advanced technology, could certainly be among the most sought-after cars in its target sector. As the world runs fast toward sustainability, the new Stelvio will be equipped with an engine that can respect the planet. But the choice of electric drive for this car obviously does not only go in favor of sustainability, as Alfa Romeo always wants to meet the needs of customers as well. Those who decide to own the new Stelvio will certainly not have the fear of hearing noises from a deafening engine, but only driving pleasure in all aspects.

As is now well known, this car represents a key piece in the global relaunch of the Alfa Romeo brand. With the Stelvio and its sister Giulia, which will follow its debut a year later, Alfa Romeo wants to aim to carve out a leading role for itself in the premium segment, becoming the brand of choice for all those who love luxury and performance made in Italy. Already from the first rumors, an entirely new framework for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been revealed. The design, on which the brand always relies heavily, takes a more aggressive and aerodynamic direction. In addition, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be equipped with the latest technology, designed to enhance and make the driver’s approach as easy as possible, while maintaining maximum safety at all times.

Going back to the December reveal at the moment we only know that it might be a detail that has not been talked about until now, which might concern its design, but not only that. In the coming months, more details about the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will surely be revealed, at the moment Alfa Romeo still leaves us with bated breath.