Alfa Romeo Spider could return thanks to the Bottega Fuoriserie program

When people talk about the future of Alfa Romeo, the name Spider Duetto inevitably returns to spark the imagination of enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. Few models have left such a deep mark on the brand’s history, and even today the Spider still represents the most romantic side of Alfa Romeo. For this reason, every discussion about potential new projects inevitably brings the idea of its return back into the spotlight.

In the absence of any official confirmation, independent designers and digital artists often keep that dream alive. This is exactly what happened with the latest interpretation created by Dick van Stratum, who used artificial intelligence to shape his vision of a modern Spider.

Could the Alfa Romeo Spider Duetto return? A modern vision reignites the dream

The rendering shows a compact roadster with clean, sporty lines and a silhouette that clearly recalls the concept of a lightweight spider designed primarily for driving pleasure. The design looks to the past with respect but avoids falling into nostalgia, offering a fresh and contemporary take on an iconic formula.

For now, however, Alfa Romeo does not include the Spider in its official product plans. The brand currently focuses on models that promise higher profitability and better alignment with today’s market demands. Still, a small window of opportunity remains through the Bottega Fuoriserie program, the same initiative that recently brought the limited-run 33 Stradale to life. That program could provide the perfect setting to revive an icon like the Spider Duetto, at least in an exclusive form.

A car like this would hardly make sense as a mass-market product today, but it could find its place as a design exercise or a collector’s piece aimed at a small group of enthusiasts. According to some rumors, Alfa Romeo could unveil a new special project linked to Bottega Fuoriserie by the end of 2026. And among the ideas reportedly under consideration, a modern reinterpretation of the legendary Spider remains one of the most fascinating. For now, it stays a dream, but one that continues to fuel the timeless appeal of the brand.