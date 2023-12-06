Alfa Romeo: sales in Germany grew by 80% in November

Alfa Romeo is on track to end 2023 with excellent results in Germany. By the end of November, the Italian automaker sold 5,680 vehicles in Germany, marking a 79.4 percent increase in new registrations. The latest KBA statistics also indicate that Alfa Romeo registrations in Germany increased by about 35.3 percent compared to November 2022. The premium brand of the Stellantis group has once again significantly outperformed the overall market, which saw a 5.7 percent decline in November compared to 2022 according to KBA.

So far in 2023, Alfa Romeo’s sales in Germany have grown by nearly 80%

The entire current range of the historic Italian brand has shown excellent performance. The sporty SUV Stelvio, the Alfa Romeo Tonale, and the beautiful sports sedan Giulia have each played a similar role in this success. The latter even sold more than double compared to the first eleven months of 2022, increasing its sales figures by a strong 137 percent.

“The growth trend of Alfa Romeo in the German market continued unabated in November. The significant increase is once again spread across all models, underlining the appeal of our offering to German customers. Now we have one month left to make 2023 a year of great success. Dealers and my team are approaching this goal with maximum commitment,” said Niccolò Biagioli, Managing Director of Premium Brands Stellantis Germany.

Thus, another piece of good news from Germany for the premium brand of Stellantis, which is gearing up to conclude 2023 in the best possible way. It’s worth noting that in the coming years, Alfa Romeo will increasingly be a protagonist in the premium segment in Europe and beyond. Indeed, a series of novelties are on the way that will keep the brand consistently in the spotlight. Starting next year with the compact SUV and then continuing with the new generations of Giulia and Stelvio in 2025 and 2026, and with two E-segment cars arriving in 2027 and 2028.