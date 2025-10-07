Alfa Romeo presents the Intensa Special Series in Australia and New Zealand: an exclusive limited edition with only 50 units available

Exclusive Limited Edition: Only 50 units available nationwide – 10 Tonale, 10 Stelvio, and 30 Giulia – making the Intensa Special Series a rare collector’s offering

October- Melbourne, VIC – Alfa Romeo Australia is excited to launch the Intensa Special Series, an exclusive new lineup celebrating the brand’s commitment to Italian design, elegance, and driving pleasure. It embodies Alfa Romeo’s Powerful soul and bold elegance, with golden details symbolising victory, value, and exclusivity – hallmarks of the brand’s DNA. Available across the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Stelvio, and Giulia models, the Intensa Special Series is set to captivate enthusiasts with its refined styling and dynamic performance.

These models are designed to stand out, featuring a range of premium enhancements that highlight the brand’s distinctive aesthetic and technical sophistication. Since 1910, Alfa Romeo has stood for technical innovation, sportiness, and Italian identity. The Intensa series continues this legacy, offering an intense driving experience rooted in the brand’s storied past.

Exterior Highlights: Exterior updates include signature golden detailing, Italian flag emblems on the side mirrors, and a sunroof fitted as standard across all models, with Stelvio and Giulia featuring a dual-pane configuration. The series also introduces light gold two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels – 19-inch on the Giulia and 20-inch on the Tonale and Stelvio – paired with black brake calipers accented in light gold.

Each model in the Intensa Special Series is available in three refined colours chosen to accentuate the light gold exterior accents (Tonale: Alfa Black, Alfa Red, and Montreal Green – Stelvio and Giulia: Volcano Black, Etna Red, and Montreal Green).

Interior Refinements: Inside, the Intensa models feature a suite of refinements. All three models include front headrests embroidered with the Alfa Romeo logo in tan, a two-tone steering wheel with tan accents and contrasting stitching, and Intensa branding embroidered on the front centre armrest and heat-embossed on the inner side panels of the front seats.

Tonale debuts premium Alcantara seats with Anthracite Grey backing and tan stitching, along with the introduction of a rotary shifter for the first time in Australia. Giulia and Stelvio feature leather seats with tan backing and tan stitching across the dashboard, door panels, and central armrest.

Performance Enhancements: The Intensa Special Series also includes advanced suspension systems designed to enhance driving dynamics and comfort. Tonale is equipped with a “Dual-Stage Valve” system, delivering refined control and sporty responsiveness.

Stelvio and Giulia feature “Synaptic Dynamic Control” (SDC) suspension, offering agile handling and precision. The Intensa Special Series also includes Active Driving Assist, providing Level 2 ADAS functionality.

The Intensa Special Series is an extremely limited release, with only 10 Tonale, 10 Stelvio, and 30 Giulia units available across Australia. Pricing starts from $71,990 MSRP for Tonale, $83,990 MSRP for Stelvio, and $93,490 MSRP for Giulia. *



Please visit your nearest Alfa Romeo dealership or www.alfaromeo.com.au for more information.

*MSRP includes GST and LCT (if applicable), excludes all on-road costs and dealer delivery.

Pricing and Range

Model Engine Trans Drive Power MSRP* Tonale Intensa Hybrid 1.5 MHEV 7DCT FWD 117kW $69,990 Stelvio Intensa 2.0T 8AT AWD 206kW $94,490 Giulia Intensa 2.0T 8AT RWD 206kW $84,990

*Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price includes GST and LCT (if applicable), excludes all on road costs and dealer delivery.

Alfa Black Vulcano Black Alfa Red Etna Red Montreal Green Solid Solid Solid Special Special Tonale Intensa Standard – $1,990 – $2,500 Stelvio Intensa – Standard – $4,000 $4,000 Giulia Intensa

*MSRP includes GST and LCT (when applicable)