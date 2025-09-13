Alfa Romeo presents chapter 2, “Cuore Matto” of the film series Learning to Love Again

Chapter 2 of the Learn to Love Again series is now on air, bringing Alfa Romeo Junior to the screen again alongside Pedro Alonso, a protagonist with a magnetic face who has starred in internationally successful TV series.

The short film Cosa fa cantare il tuo cuore (‘What makes your heart sing’) lights up to the notes of “Cuore Matto”, transforming a timeless song into a moment of pure Alfa Romeo emotion and passion.Alfa Romeo Junior is the charismatic protagonist that can make a new generation of Alfisti fans fall in love with its unmistakable design and its line-up – the most comprehensive in the segment – ranging from the 280-hp Elettrica Veloce to the new Ibrida Q4. The video is available on Alfa Romeo’s official YouTube channel, here.



Alfa Romeo presents chapter 2 of the Learn to Love Again film series, the engaging launch campaign for the new Alfa Romeo Junior starring Pedro Alonso, an eclectic artist, actor, writer and painter who has won over the hearts of millions of viewers all over the world, playing magnetic characters in international TV series.

After episode 1, entitled Il venditore (‘The Seller’), the series continues with Cosa fa cantare il tuo cuore, which pays homage to overwhelming, visceral passion with a vibrant performance by the Spanish star who sings the song “Cuore Matto,” an anthem from the Italian musical tradition. All this takes place in a refined club packed with people where Pedro Alonso starts singing with increasing conviction and grasps the attention of the young woman who came in a little earlier, shrouded in an aura of mystery and sensuality.

Their gazes meet and the complicity is immediate. The two of them leave together and, in a sequence that mixes realism and charm, they find themselves in the club’s garage. The scene culminates there with the appearance of the absolute protagonist: the Alfa Romeo Junior, the compact sports car that marks the brand’s return to a strategically important segment. The final crescendo blends images, music and emotions into a single rhythm, until the appearance of the Alfa Romeo logo and the final slogan, to round off a story steeped in the Italian classics, reinterpreted with a contemporary flair, emotional intensity and Italian sporting DNA. In short, the scenes no longer set out only the emotion as in episode 1, but this time they experience it, transforming the act of driving into an expression of pure visceral passion.

The engaging Cosa fa cantare il tuo cuore therefore adds a further element to the cinema-style project Learn to Love Again, a narrative journey that explores the deepest essence of driving an Alfa Romeo, an emotion comparable to falling in love. Hence the visceral bond between the driver and a car from the Milan-based brand, a powerful experience that speaks directly to the heart. Just like Junior, which has managed to reinterpret the brand’s spirit in a compact and accessible way. It makes a new generation of Alfisti fans fall in love, partly with its line-up, the most comprehensive in the segment, ranging from the 280-hp Elettrica Veloce version to the new Ibrida Q4.

This renews the bond between Alfa Romeo and Pedro Alonso who, with his bold attitude and unmistakable charm, breathes life into a vibrant and authentic story, almost a screenplay intertwined with his passion for Italy – the cradle of music, cinema and art. And it is no coincidence that the international star recently declared that he would have liked to appear on film with the legendary Marcello Mastroianni and dreams of working with directors of the caliber of Paolo Sorrentino and Nanni Moretti.