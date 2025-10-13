Alfa Romeo MiTo imagined for a modern comeback

Alfa Romeo is slowly but decisively moving toward a lineup composed exclusively of crossovers. The next generation of the Giulia, in fact, should transform into a model in this category, joining the future Stelvio. But what would happen if the brand decided to give one last chance to the small MiTo?

New Alfa Romeo MiTo render shows what modern hot hatch could look like

The Biscione’s B-segment compact, produced until 2018 at the Turin plant, represented one of the brand’s most original proposals. Based on the SCCS platform of General Motors origin, the same used by Fiat Grande Punto, Opel Corsa D/E, Adam and Meriva B, the MiTo had a sporty and refined style, designed for a young audience attentive to design.

All versions had three doors and front-wheel drive, while the engine range was wide and included gasoline, diesel and even turbocharged versions, paired with five- or six-speed manual transmissions or six-speed dual-clutch. With a length of 4.06 meters and a wheelbase of 2.51 meters, the MiTo was positioned among rivals like Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo, but stood out for an unmistakable premium touch. In total, almost 300,000 units were produced before Alfa Romeo decided to end its career.

Since then, there has been cyclical talk of a possible return. Early rumors spoke of an evolved MiTo with combustion engines, while later an electric rebirth was hypothesized, or even a transformation into a compact crossover, halfway between city car and SUV. However, at the moment Alfa Romeo does not seem to intend to bring the model back to life.

This, however, has not stopped digital creators. On Instagram, artist @ballesterosjosepmaria imagined a new Alfa Romeo MiTo in a modern key, proposing a render that maintains the soul of the original model but with more generous proportions and a hot hatch look, enough to ideally deserve the Quadrifoglio badge.

Even if an official return of the MiTo is not in the brand’s plans, in a context where many manufacturers, like Ford, have abandoned this segment, the idea continues to tickle the imagination of enthusiasts. And who knows if Alfa Romeo might really decide to give it one last chance.