New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the final look might be exactly like this

The next Alfa Romeo Stelvio continues to generate buzz. Initially expected for 2025, the second generation of the Biscione’s SUV should now debut between 2027 and 2028, according to the latest rumors. At the moment, however, no official confirmation on timing has come from brand leadership.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: debut delayed, but renders preview a more modern and decisive style

In the meantime, digital designer Kelsonik has released a new render that has enthusiasts talking: his interpretation shows a Stelvio with evolved design, faithful to the brand’s sporty identity but with a more contemporary imprint. The images are clearly inspired by patents leaked in recent months, but introduce a more defined vision of what could be the SUV’s final appearance.

When news of the project’s postponement emerged, there was talk of a possible aesthetic update compared to the original design, and this render seems to confirm it. The body appears more sculpted, with refined proportions and a ‘V’ light signature at the rear, a new distinctive feature of Alfa Romeo‘s stylistic language.

One of the most significant developments concerns powertrains. The future Stelvio, in fact, will not be exclusively electric as originally hypothesized: the range will also include combustion and hybrid versions, following the pragmatic approach adopted for the next Giulia, which could even arrive first, during 2027. It remains to be clarified whether the very sporty Quadrifoglio will retain a combustion engine, perhaps a hybrid unit derived from Maserati’s V6 Nettuno, or whether it will be entirely electric.

As expected, the hypothesized style divides brand fans. Some appreciate the new modern and more aggressive direction, while others miss more classic and softer lines. To discover the definitive direction Alfa Romeo will take, we’ll have to wait until early 2026, when Stellantis‘ new industrial plan should unveil the brand’s complete roadmap and the models that will lead its revival.