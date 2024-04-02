Alfa Romeo Milano spotted during final testing ahead of debut

The wait is almost over for the debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano, the brand’s new compact SUV. The Biscione will be officially revealed on April 10th in its namesake city, Milan. In the meantime, new spy photos of the camouflaged prototype have been circulating online.

Alfa Romeo Milano spotted in camouflage gear ahead of launch

The Alfa Romeo Milano has been spotted sporting the same camouflage used in previously released teaser images. This model will be the brand’s new entry-level offering, with a starting price expected to be under 30,000 euros for the base version equipped with a mild-hybrid engine. It will be joined by a fully electric version boasting 156 horsepower and a 400 km range. Later on, a top-of-the-line variant featuring the same 240-horsepower electric motor as the new Abarth 600e is also planned.

The Alfa Romeo Milano will be produced alongside the Fiat 600e and Jeep Avenger in Tychy, Poland, utilizing the CMP platform. This SUV is expected to play a crucial role in the Biscione’s lineup, with high expectations for capturing a significant market share.

Just recently, the Italian automaker released a teaser showcasing the silhouette of the final production version. It appears to be even sportier than the camouflaged prototype, hinting at the design language to come. The Alfa Romeo Milano is expected to go on sale in the next few weeks with the launch version being unveiled on April 10th. The remaining variants of the SUV range are likely to be released later this year.