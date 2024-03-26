Alfa Romeo Milano: prices are not yet finalized, but here are the current estimates

The debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano is getting closer. The new B-SUV from Alfa Romeo will be presented live on April 10, 2024. It will enter the brand’s lineup as an entry-level model and will kick off a series of launches that will happen every year, barring any program changes. Some details about the model have already been revealed, but many others are still unknown.

Alfa Romeo Milano: what will be the prices of the different versions?

Among the curiosities related to the Alfa Romeo Milano compact SUV is surely the one concerning the prices. The Milano will occupy the place that once belonged to the MiTo, just ahead of the Alfa Romeo Tonale in the brand’s current lineup. The base version of the model could have the 1.2 3-cylinder engine with 100 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission. We do not exclude the presence of a hybrid version with 136 horsepower and all-wheel drive in the range.

As for the prices of these versions of the Alfa Romeo Milano, we think that they could start from around 27,000 euros. The range will also include an electric version, the first to debut, with 156 horsepower and a range of 400 km. The price of this version should start from around 39,000 euros. Finally, a high-performance electric version is also expected, with the same engine as the Abarth 600e with 240 horsepower. The price of this version will surely be above 45,000 euros.

At the moment these are just rumors, but for greater certainty, we need to wait for the official confirmation from Alfa Romeo, which could come as early as the presentation of the model on April 10 in Milan, Italy. All we have to do is wait a few more weeks to discover all the details of this model ready to conquer a large market share.