Alfa Romeo Milano is “fun to drive”, according to the brand’s designer

Alfa Romeo is gearing up for the exciting launch of its latest innovation, the Alfa Romeo Milano. The highly anticipated debut is set for April 10th in Milan. Recently, Alfa Romeo gave a sneak peek of its new compact SUV with images of a camouflaged prototype. This prototype is currently undergoing testing at the Balocco track, ensuring everything is perfect for its market launch.

Mesonero-Romanos among future Alfa Romeo Milano customers: the designer appreciated the driving pleasure offered by the SUV

The buzz around Alfa Romeo Milano includes a post from the brand’s Head of Design, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. He shared his experience of test-driving the vehicle at Balocco. Mesonero-Romanos was notably impressed by the SUV’s driving pleasure and fun. This is no surprise, as Alfa Romeo has assembled a top-notch team. Their goal is to ensure this vehicle embodies the true Alfa Romeo style in driving, performance, and comfort.

Mesonero-Romanos stated: “April 10th marks the beginning of a new era for Alfa Romeo with the launch of our first electric car. Developed by our engineering colleagues, who have crafted cars like the 8C, current Giulia, Giulia GTA/m, and most recently, the new 33 Stradale, I had the privilege to drive it on our historic Balocco test track a few weeks ago. I must confess, I was genuinely amazed at how enjoyable it was. Count me in as a buyer.”

Mesonero-Romanos played a key role in designing the Alfa Romeo Milano. With this model, Alfa Romeo hopes to attract new customers and win back those who previously drove the MiTo and Giulietta. The Milano promises to match or even surpass these famous and popular models in drivability, comfort, and performance.